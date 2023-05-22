Dog owners have been warned as seven places they could be fined if they take their pooch have been confirmed. If you’re out and about with your dog this summer, you might want to stay away from these areas.

These hotspots could land you and your pooch in trouble in the form of a hefty fine. The warning from pet experts comes after dogs are no longer welcome on many British beaches.

Instead of being able to enjoy a sandy walk with your dog, you could risk a £100 fine if you bring them on many of the UK’s beaches. But there are more locations where you could risk being fined.

Warning from pet experts

Dog food firm Years.com's founder Darren Beale said: “Taking dogs for a long summer walk is one of the great pleasures of owning our pets. Walking your dog has huge physical and mental health benefits, both for the animal and for the owner.

“But we can’t just take our dogs anywhere. As owners, it’s essential to be responsible and to only take our dogs to locations they are welcome.

“There are many places where pet-lovers can be fined for walking their dogs. If you’re heading to the beach it’s essential to check beforehand if the beach is dog-friendly or not.

“If you are lucky enough to find a dog-friendly beach it’s essential to be responsible, that means ensuring your dog is on a lead when people, especially young children, are around - and making sure you pick up and bag any poo and other rubbish and dispose of it responsibly.

“It’s not just beaches which have policies on whether dogs can roam around or not. There are rules in place at supermarkets, fast food chains and cemeteries. There are policies in place to allow assistant dogs in some of these places - but for other dog-owners, don’t be surprised if you receive a fine or are given a firm warning.”

Seven places you shouldn’t bring your dog

There are seven places you could be fined for taking your dog on a walk. These can include common ones such as the beach and supermarket, but there are other places you might not have thought about, too.

Beach

Supermarkets

Fast food chains

Cemeteries

Buses

Train seats

Farm parks

How much can dog owners be fined?