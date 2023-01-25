Travellers using TransPennine Express (TPE) train services should check their journey before heading off as 52 routes have been cancelled today (January 25). The Transpennine Express website warns customers that short-notice timetable amendments are affecting services as routes across the country have been disrupted.

JourneyChecker.com has listed all of the affected routes, starting from 5.35 am this morning.

The Transpennine Express website states: “Due to the ongoing impact of higher-than-normal sickness levels and a number of other issues including a training backlog as a direct result of Covid, it is necessary to make amendments to some services in advance to ensure the majority of the timetable operates efficiently.

“Usually, we will make these changes the day before to give customers as much notice as possible. In some cases, we will try to do this several days before if there is a significant change to the normal timetable.

“Some TPE services may still face ‘on-the-day’ challenges, resulting in short-notice cancellations or service amendments made on a day-to-day basis. We are sorry for any disruption that this may cause to journeys in the coming days and ask you to allow additional time for travel and to check carefully – up to the last minute – for any changes to train times.”

TransPennine Express has issued a statement to say that there are major cancellations across the network

When we checked a route from Leeds to Liverpool Lime Street, the TransPennine Express website shows a number of cancellations on this route, while TPE advises customers to use an ‘alternative service’ from Manchester.

The travel disruption comes less than a week before strike actions affect train journeys for five consecutive days from February 1.