A woman has had her very own Snow White moment as a group of animals surrounded her at a park in the US. The video of the spectacle was captured last October and shows an army of animals around her.

The video, uploaded to TikTok under the account ‘Taeshonmiller1’, was caught as initially, a squirrel had stopped her in her tracks as she took a walk through a park in Florida, US. The squirrel then begins to follow her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As she begins to retreat, the squirrel moves closer, prompting Taeshon to say: "You’re following way from down there. Why are you following me?" She then begins to retreat a little faster.

As she hastily moves away from the squirrel, she pans to the right where a group of eight ducks descend on her. This causes Taeshon to shriek before she eventually retreats across the grass shouting "What did I do to ya’ll?"

Most Popular

Watch as group of animals surround woman in a real life Snow White moment