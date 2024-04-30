Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds boxer, Ellis, 23, wowed Claudia Winkleman, Mika and Lang Lang with his magical rendition of Chopin’s Ballade No.4 at Manchester Piccadilly train station for the second instalment Channel 4’s The Piano. Ellis grew up on a council estate and says he fell in love with classical music after taking free music lessons and being introduced to the instrument through a local council scheme.

Likening boxing to playing the piano, Ellis said: “The discipline you need [for boxing] is very similar to what you need for the piano. You need to be so willing to leave your ego outside to grow and get better.” The Leeds lad, who comes from a low-income family, also said he works so hard at the piano is because he has ‘nothing to fall back on’. “I don’t come from privately education, it was all done through schemes from the council.”

Hidden above the station, stunned by Ellis’s performance, Mika asked, “Do you think he is aware of how difficult this piece really is?” Lang Lang replied, “Not really… that’s what I love about him, he’s fearless.”

