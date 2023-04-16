It is one of the most iconic train trips in the world, having influenced the likes of Agatha Christie and countless Hollywood productions. However, it now seems that it’s the end of the line for the Orient Express’ UK leg.

The journey, which travels from Folkestone to London, is set to be stopping to avoid guests being affected by “travel disruptions.” Belmont, the company which operates the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, is stopping the route as it has become too difficult for passengers to transfer at Calais.

At present, passengers in Britain can board the train at London Victoria and travel down to Folkstone. They do so in one of the train’s vintage art-deco style carriages.

Upon arrival at Folkstone, passengers would then transfer onto coaches to take them across the Channel to then get onto the continental train. However, due to the delays and red tape travellers are experiencing at Calais, a risk has been created - one which Belmont are unwilling to take.

A Belmond spokesperson said: “We’re adjusting operations in 2024 ahead of enhanced passport and border controls. We want to avoid any risk of travel disruption for our guests – delays and missing train connections – and provide the highest level of service, as seamless and relaxed as possible.”

The Orient Express’ first journey took place from Paris to Constantinople in 1883. With the creation of this luxury transport, the way long distance travel around Europe was viewed was turned upside down.

In 1919, the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express was launched. It marked the first time ever that Paris was connected to Istanbul via Milan and Venice, crossing through the Simplon tunnel.

A man disembarks from the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express after arriving at Istanbul Station in Istanbul (Photo by YASIN AKGUL/AFP via Getty Images)

This was the route which UK passengers would transfer onto. However, now passengers will only be able to start their Orient Express journey in continental Europe and not in London.

