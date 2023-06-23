News you can trust since 1931
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub
Glastonbury confirm The Churnups are Foo Fighters
Junior doctors to strike for 5 days in July - here’s when
British man, 62 drowns in sea at popular resort in Majorca
Tributes pour in for five men killed in ‘implosion’ of Titan subm
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found

UK set for ‘astronomical rise’ in Asian hornet population - how to spot them

Britain could be facing a record invasion of killer Asian hornets after an ‘astronomical’ rise in their population - but how can you identify a killer Asian hornet?

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 14:50 BST- 1 min read

The rise of killer Asian hornets has been recorded on the Channel Island of Jersey. The battle there is seen as vital to stop the spread of the insects that could invade Britain and decimate the native bee population.

In 2022 on Jersey, 55 queens were caught and 174 nests discovered. This year, 438 queens were trapped - which could point to a mass rise in the number of nests.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Asian-hornet co-ordinator Alastair Christie said the numbers were ‘’an unprecedented, astronomical increase’’. He said: ‘’’Despite catching 438, we may find that there are as many, if not more, nests than last year. We just don’t know at the moment.’’

The species began to spread through Europe in 2004 after arriving in the south of France inside a freight ship. They were spotted in the British Isles on the Channel Island of Jersey in late 2016.

Most Popular

    But after years of establishing themselves on Jersey and Guernsey the battleground shifted last year to Southern England. This led to calls for a "people’s army" to help fight off an impending invasion of killer hornets onto mainland Britain. The hornets are able to kill with one sting among people who have an allergy while they also pose a threat to the environment and native species.

    Asian hornets in the UK are on the riseAsian hornets in the UK are on the rise
    Asian hornets in the UK are on the rise

    How to identify killer Asian hornets

    The Asian hornet has distinctive yellow legs compared to other insects. It has a body that is a velvety brown or black while the abdomen is almost dark, except for the fourth abdominal segment which is dark yellow. The Asian hornet has a black head and yellow face.

    Related topics:HornetsJersey