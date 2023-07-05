Two of the UK’s airports were ranked among those with the most expensive parking rates in the world, a new study has revealed. Heathrow was ranked second with Gatwick fifth on the list, with Hamad International Airport in Qatar taking the crown.

The research, conducted by Moneybarn, looked at each country’s busiest airports by the number of commercial passengers for a week’s stay. According to the study, Hamad charges QR960 (£433.61), while Heathrow, in London, charges £255.30 and Gatwick, located in West Sussex, charges £180.

When it comes to the cheapest airport for parking, São Paulo/Guarulhos International Airport in Brazil only charges just R$135 (£21.53) for a week’s stay. Meanwhile, the rest of the top five are made up of San Francisco International in second, and Logan International in fourth.

Also making the list were Singapore Changi, Miami International, Seattle-Tacoma International, Amsterdam and Frankfurt. The second and third cheapest are Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen International and Antalya Airport.

Meanwhile, taking the top spot as the airport with the most significant drop in parking prices is Los Angeles International Airport, with prices dropping by 58.35% since last year and now going as low as $35 (£27.52).

Airports with the most expensive parking rate in the world - top 10

Hamad International Airport, Qatar - Rial1,960.00 (£433.61) Heathrow Airport, UK - £255.30 San Francisco International Airport - $245.00 (£197.32) Logan International Airport, US - $232.00 (£186.85) London Gatwick Airport, UK - £180 Singapore Changi Airport - $245.00 (£147.95) Miami International Airport, US - $175.00 (£140.94) Seattle–Tacoma International Airport, US - $169.00 (£136.11) Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, Netherlands - €137.00 (£121.23) Frankfurt Airport, Germany - €135.70 (£120.08)