Top Spring destinations Brits are jetting off to this year, according to research

Brits are heading on more long-haul destinations this spring, with Fukuoka, Nagoya, Rio de Janeiro leading Spring destinations.

The Expedia Spring Travel Outlook report, which analysed lodging data, revealed that Gothenburg topped the chart as a leading destination with searches up 410 per cent year-on-year.

This is followed by Fukuoka at 175 per cent and Olbia at 155 per cent as long-haul coastal destinations begin to rise.

Known for its stunning beaches and iconic landmarks like Christ the Redeemer and Sugarloaf Mountain, Rio de Janeiro is up 145 per cent.

Maui has also seen a rise of 135 per cent, famous for its lush national parks, volcano and world-class surfing.

Additionally, the report found that Brits are exploring closer alternatives with Aix-en-Provence, famous for its lavender fields, seeing a 105 per cent rise in hotel searches.

While Amsterdam’s tulip fields continue to be popular with a 10 per cent yearly increase - and Vienna and Brussels, are both up 45 per cent.

Brits can enjoy longer haul holidays this Spring

Melanie Fish, head of Expedia Group brand public relations, said: “Brits are swapping short spring breaks for long haul holidays, thanks to the favourable Bank Holiday schedule.

“Easter and the May public holidays are close together, meaning fewer days of annual leave are needed to enjoy a long-haul getaway.”

However, staycations also appear to be rising, with Brits seeking alternative cities, towns and villages, with Norwich topping the UK trending destinations list with an increase of 95 per cent increase.

And Lincoln followed after with 90 per cent while Cumbria and Newquay both had an increase of 85 per cent - offering a blend of rich history, striking landmarks, and scenic landscapes.

Nevertheless, the report further reveals that the end of May is the cheapest time to fly this Spring, for those for a quick, budget holiday.

Melanie Fish added: “For those looking to save, skip the peak dates and travel at the end of May, or save hundreds of pounds by bundling your flights and hotel on Expedia, especially when heading to beach destinations like Tenerife and Heraklion.”

It comes as the beginning of April between 3-5 is proving the most expensive.

The least busy days to travel are 29 April, followed by 13 and 20 May.

The busiest time comes only a few days later, on 24 May, along with 28 and 29 March.

For more details about Spring travel tips, visit Expedia’s 2025 Air Hacks Report .