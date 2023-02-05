The 10 most scenic road routes in the UK according to car buying service Choosemycar.com have been revealed. Amongst the list is the iconic Peak District Snake Pass and the Giants Causeway Coastal Route at Bushmills.

The routes are spread across the length and breadth of the UK. Each nation of the UK is represented on the list.

One of the most famous roads offering breathtaking views appearing on the list is located in Scotland. The North Coast 500 around Inverness is a part of the 516 mile route and takes motorists around almost every corner of North Scotland.

Founder of ChooseMyCar.com , Nick Zapolski, said that he hopes the list will show UK motorists the wide range of stunning routes there are across the country.

He said: “The UK offers some of the most stunning landscapes to drive through - you just need to find them! We hope our list shows UK drivers just what there is to offer in their own countries, and they plan them into an epic road trip.”

It might surprise some to see Scotland's North Coast 500 in a lowly 13th place. The 516 mile route that takes in the very north of Scotland covers stunning coastal scenery, white sandy beaches, rugged mountains, remote fishing villages, and a whole host of hidden gems and unique experiences.

Top 10 most scenic road routes in the UK according to ChooseMyCar.com