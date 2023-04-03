Thomas Cashman sentenced for murder of 9 year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel

Thomas Cashman, 34, has been sentenced to serve a minimum of 33 years in pri for the murder of nine year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool on August 22, 2022. Cashman was found guilty of murder in Manchester Crown Court at the end of March.

Cashman was not in court when Mrs Justice Yip delivered the sentencing in Manchester Crown Court on Monday afternoon. Defence barrister, John Cooper, KC, said Cashman decided not to appear in person for sentencing because he alleged the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) was heard singing ‘we are the champions’ following his conviction for the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

“The killing of Olivia Pratt-Korbel is an offence that shocked not only the city of Liverpool, but the nation. Olivia's name is likely to be remembered for many years. She should not be remembered only for her dreadful last moments," said Mrs Justice Yip.

Cashman was also sentenced to 22 years for the attempted murder of Joseph Nee, the convicted drug dealer he chased into the home occupied by Olivia and her mother, Cheryl. Cashman was also sentenced to 10 years for injuring Cheryl Korbel when the fatal shot struck her wrist before Olivia.

Cashman received 18 years each for two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. All five counts are to be served concurrently.

Thomas Cashman.

The court heard victim impact statements from Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s mother, father and sister before sentencing was delivered. Thomas Cashman’s family was also absent from the courtroom.

"Everything I do and everywhere I go there's a constant reminder that she's not with me. This happened in our home where we should have been safe and felt safe,” said Olivia’s mother, Cheryl Korbel.