Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 16th May 2023, 10:22 BST- 2 min read

GB News’ Dan Wootton has claimed This Morning is ‘facing a boycott’ with many A-listers refusing to go on the show. It comes as Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby returned to host the show on Monday morning (May 15).

The presenting duo, who have co-hosted This Morning together since 2009, put on a largely united front ahead of the show, despite claims that their friendship is ‘under strain’ and they are ‘barely speaking’ off camera.

Viewers flocked to social media to share their thoughts on the return of both Holly and Phil, with one Twitter user saying Willoughby looked ‘visibly uncomfortable’ with another saying the atmosphere was ‘so awkward’.

Despite the smiles and no obvious signs of tension, Wooton labelled both Schofield and Willoughby’s ‘fake laughter’ as ‘excruciating’ before claiming that a whole host of celebrities are refusing to go on the show.

    Wooton said: "I am also aware of at least two A-list This Morning regulars who have made it clear to bosses that they will not return to the show while Phillip remains in his job.

    "One star explained: ‘It is absolutely disgusting that ITV takes the moral high ground over lots of issues, but then continues to give their major daily presenting slot to Phillip, despite the tonne of complaints that have been made against him.

    Holly Willoughby (left) and Phillip Schofield (right) put up a united front in Monday's episode of This Morning after rumours of a bitter feud between the hosting duo - Credit: GettyHolly Willoughby (left) and Phillip Schofield (right) put up a united front in Monday's episode of This Morning after rumours of a bitter feud between the hosting duo - Credit: Getty
    Holly Willoughby (left) and Phillip Schofield (right) put up a united front in Monday's episode of This Morning after rumours of a bitter feud between the hosting duo - Credit: Getty

    "Lots of us have now told our agents that we will not be appearing on This Morning while he is still there”, he said in his Daily Mail column "A boycott of major stars would further heap the pressure on ITV bosses to take action sooner rather than later.”

