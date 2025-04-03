Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Thierry Henry has swapped scoring goals for perfecting espressos, revealing one passion that’s keeping him sharp in retirement.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Arsenal and France star, known for his finesse on the pitch under legendary managers like Arsène Wenger and Pep Guardiola, is now channelling that same precision into the art of coffeemaking.

“Precision and consistency have been at the core of my work ethic throughout my football career,” Thierry says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sporting legend is using a new coffee machine that can live up to his high standards - The Ninja Luxe Café Premier Espresso Machine.

Thierry Henry at the Ninja Luxe Café | Cover Images

“Coffee has always been a passion of mine and now with the Ninja Luxe Café, I can take my coffee creations to the next level! So I really value having a reliable coffee machine such as this one,” he adds.

Recent research shows younger generations are emulating Thierry and making us a nation of coffee drinkers. According to a recent report in The Times 35 % of the under 35s say it is their favourite hot drink, more than plump for the traditional British cup of tea.

As such, coffee machines are becoming an essential part of our kitchens. Especially as the cost of heading to one’s local café may be prohibitive in a world that constantly seems to eat away at one’s bank balance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new study commissioned by SharkNinja reveals that 49% of coffee drinkers prefer to make coffee at home rather than drinking out.

In fact, over a third (36%) of coffee drinkers with non-barista coffee facilities at home also said they would drink more coffee at home if they had a good coffee machine. A significant 71% stated that the value for money of bought out coffee is average or below average.

Like Thierry, more of us also want to express ourselves by pouring or buying our preferred blend.

James Kitto, Managing Director (UK&I) from SharkNinja said, "Our new research highlights the evolving relationship people have with coffee, and how people want to learn more about what’s in their cup, whilst being more creative.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Half of 18-24 year olds order coffee based on the latest social media trends. Meanwhile, 23% of us say we can tell someone’s vibe from their coffee choice - with latte drinkers being perceived as being more laid back than Espresso-heads.

As a coffee devotee, Thierry opened the Ninja House of Vibes Café in London this week, with the event running from Wednesday April 2.

Ninja House of Vibes is taking place at 36 Eastcastle St. London W1W 8DP for four days only from April 2-5, with tickets available to sign up to the free vents through Eventbrite.

The Ninja Luxe Café Premier Espresso Machine ES601UK is available on ninjakitchen.co.uk and at selected retailers.