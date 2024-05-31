These are the top 25 most iconic Las Vegas films

Can you guess these iconic Las Vegas movie moments?

How many of these top 20 iconic Las Vegas movie moments can you spot in this image?

To celebrate Sin City’s rich cinematic history, famous moments from films over the decades have been put together in this brainteaser picture.

It comes as The Hangover beat Ocean’s Eleven to be named the greatest Vegas-based movie.

Despite classics like Casino and Now You See Me making the top 10, the film depicting the ultimate stag do disasters beat other popular Sin City films.

Diamonds Are Forever took a close second place, with Rain Man coming in third.

Trailblazing musical film Viva Las Vegas, the 1964 classic starring the King of Rock and Roll Elvis Presley, also made the cut, along with cult classic Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, starring Johnny Depp as Raoul Duke.

Las Vegas makes the perfect backdrop

A spokesperson for OLBG, which commissioned the research and puzzle, said: “With its bright lights, iconic casinos and rich history, Las Vegas makes the perfect backdrop for so many films.

“For the past 60 years, there has been so many influential classics which have shaped the film industry.

“It brings with it a sense of drama, glamour and suspense not many other locations can offer.”

The research found 66 per cent felt the portrayal of Las Vegas was important for its image and status in society.

And 58 per cent think films contribute to the city’s tourism industry.

Being so far removed from everyday life (50 per cent) and telling lots of different kinds of stories (43 per cent) are what makes Vegas seem a cool place to set a movie in.

Unique sense of glamour and suspense

In the films themselves, the vibrant nightlife (44 per cent), entertainment and shows (41 per cent) and gambling scene (39 per cent) were the main aspects people enjoyed seeing depicted in Vegas-based films.

While 58 per cent think the intensity of the gambling scenes in Vegas films lend themselves to cinema.

The unexpected twists (39 per cent), high stakes (35 per cent) and the intensity are also what makes a good scene, according to the OnePoll.com data.

It also emerged 22 per cent of those polled have visited Sin City before, with 29 per cent of those admitting to recreating a famous scene from a Vegas-based film.

A spokesperson for OLBG said: “With natural beauty attractions like the nearby Grand Canyon, or the iconic casinos such as Caesars Palace or the MGM Grand Hotel, the appeal of Vegas as a backdrop for a Hollywood blockbuster is obvious.

“It has something for the underdogs or the villains, depending on whose side you sit on.

“Anyone can grasp victory from the jaws of defeat in the Sin City classics.”

Puzzle Answers

Did you get them all right?

Top 25 Vegas films

1. The Hangover (2009)

2. Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

3. Rain Man (1988)

4. Ocean’s Eleven (remake) (2001)

5. Casino (1995)

6. Ocean’s Twelve (2004)

7. Ocean's Eleven (1960)

8. Now You See Me (2013)

9. Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous (2005)

10. Viva Las Vegas (1964)

11. Mars Attacks! (1996)

12. What Happens in Vegas (2008)

13. Ocean’s Thirteen (2007)

14. Leaving Las Vegas (1995)

15. Last Vegas (2013)

16. Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998)

17. Showgirls (1995)

18. 21 (2008)

19. Bugsy (1991)

20. Honeymoon in Vegas (1992)

21. Pay It Forward (2000)

22. Las Vegas Story (1952)

23. Swingers (1996)

24. Lucky You (2007)