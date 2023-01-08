The new year kicked off with ITV’s The Masked Singer UK returning for its fourth season. Presenter Joel Dommett is once again at the helm to help judges Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Mo Gilligan decipher the mystery singer.

The series is already well underway with the first reveal of the season shocking viewers. Ghost was eliminated in the premier episode and the celebrity behind the mask was none other than former footballer Chris Kamara.

The show’s second episode premiered last night, with PIece of Cake and Rhino battling it out to stay in the competition. In the end Piece of Cake’s rendition of Ed Sheeran’s song Shivers wasn’t enough to keep them in the competition and they were unmasked to reveal 60’s hitmaker Lulu.

Now we have two unmasked celebrities, fans are more desperate than ever to know who could be behind the masks of the remaining characters. Particularly who is the couple behind the the Cat and Mouse masks, the show’s first ever duo.

Fear not, OLBG has you covered. The bookies have revealed the latest odds and predictions of who will be behind the mask for the likes of Cat & Mouse and Jellyfish characters in this year’s show.

So, who is behind some of the most famous characters this season? Here’s everything you need to know about season four of The Masked Singer UK.

How to watch The Masked Singer

The new series of The Masked Singer kicked off on New Year’s Day at 6.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX , you can keep up with the series every Saturday evening at 7pm with the next episode coming up on on Saturday (January 14). Fans can catch up on missed episodes through ITV’s streaming service , ITVX.

What characters are on The Masked Singer season 4?

The 12 characters appearing on this season’s show are:

Cat & Mouse

Fawn

Jacket Potato

Jellyfish

Knitting

Otter

Phoenix

Piece of Cake

Pigeon

Rhino

Rubbish

Ghost

Who's behind the masks?

Who’s behind the Cat & Mouse Mask - betting odds

Martin and Shirlie Kemp are the evens favourites to be behind the Cat and Mouse masks with odds of 1/1. Entertainment Betting Expert at OLBG, Steve Madgwick said: “After the new series of The Masked Singer got underway last weekend, bookies are already giving odds on who will be behind the mask for some of the biggest characters on the show! Martin and Shirlie Kemp are the favourites to be Cat & Mouse, with bookies giving them a 50% chance of being behind the mask.

However, bookies have also revealed couples who could also be behind the masks of Cat and Mouse in this season of the show:

Emma Bunton & Jade Jones - 9/2

Tom & Giovanni Fletcher - 6/1

Chris & Rosie Ramsey - 7/1

Who’s behind the Jellyfish Mask - betting odds

Glee star Amber Riley is favourite to be behind the Jellyfish mask with odds of 3/1.

However, Riley is closely followed by some other possibly stars who have the pipes to match the Jellyfish: