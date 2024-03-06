The Resolution Foundation has said that the predicted two percentage point cut to National Insurance will benefit those on £50,000-a-year the most, with a net gain of £1,200. However, if you earn less than £19,000 you will be worse off due tax thresholds likely being frozen.

Whether to unfreeze income tax brackets is another big question for Jeremy Hunt in the Budget today. Over the last year, Hunt has frozen income tax bands, which has led to the overall tax burden (the amount of tax people are paying compared to GDP) at its highest level since the Second World War.

The reason for this is that over the last few years, inflation has skyrocketed and that has pushed wages up (albeit at a lower rate). That has then pushed people into higher tax bands - for example from the tax-free allowance into the 20% rate, and from there into the higher and top rates. This means that merely by freezing income tax thresholds, the Treasury is raking in a lot more tax than the year before.