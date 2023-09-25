News you can trust since 1931
The best TV shows to watch this week including The Great British Bake Off & Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

Some of the best TV shows on offer begin and continue this week - here’s what you should be watching

By The Newsroom
Published 25th Sep 2023, 20:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 20:36 BST
Summer is now over, with the season officially ending on Saturday (September 23). As it comes to an end, the weather has taken a turn for the worse with the days continuing to get shorter and temperatures dropping.

That now means more people will be staying in, in front of the box, and the timing couldn’t be better with a whole host of new TV shows set to air this week, with many more top shows continuing with their respective seasons.

One show set to kick off its brand new season is The Great British Bake Off. The show is back once with Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood looking to find Britain’s best amateur baker, pushing their skills to the limit.

Another much loved show, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is also set for another season, as he goes in search of the most charismatic, talented and glamorous drag queens from across the land.

    The show sees 10 spotlight-loving queens compete in a series of weekly challenges designed to test their skill as entertainers, to see who will be crowned the UK’s Drag Race Superstar.

    Best TV shows to watch this week:

    (Credit: NationalWorld Graphics)(Credit: NationalWorld Graphics)
    (Credit: NationalWorld Graphics)
    • The Great British Bake Off - Channel 4 - 26/09/23 - 8pm
    • Never Mind The Buzzcocks - Sky Max - 27/09/23 - 9pm
    • Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins - Channel 4 - 26/09/23 - 9:30pm
    • Taskmaster - Channel 4 - 28/09/23 - 9pm
    • Panorama - Downfall of the Crypto King - BBC One - 25/09/23 - 8pm
    • Fake or Fortune? - BBC One - 26/09/23 - 8pm
    • Secrets of the Krays - ITV - 25/09/23 - 11:40pm
    • Susan Calman’s Grand Day Out - Channel 5 - 25/09/23 - 6pm
    • Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs - ITV - 28/09/23 - 8:30pm
