Glastonbury Festival 2023 sold out in just over an hour this year - and many music fans reportedly missed out on tickets following a reported technical issue on the event’s website. Even those who did manage to grab a spot will no doubt have been shocked by next year’s ticket prices, which skyrocketed to £340 as the festival grapples with the cost of living crisis.

That’s a £55 increase on last summer’s price - making it one of the most expensive festival tickets in the UK. But hope is not lost for live music enthusiasts looking to fill up next summer with festivals, with plenty more on offer in the UK.

Betway has shared eight alternative festivals happening in the UK next summer, some at a fraction of the cost of Glastonbury. From Metallica at Download to Pulp at Latitude, these are well worth checking out.

Download Festival - £325

The UK’s biggest rock festival has just announced a huge line-up for its 20th anniversary, with four days instead of three and a bill that includes metal legends, Metallica performing two unique headline sets. However, Download has also raised its prices from last year up to £325 - but it still remains cheaper than Glastonbury by about £15. While Guns n’ Roses have been heavily rumoured to headline Glastonbury 2023, heavy music lovers who missed out there can certainly get their metal fix at Download 2023.

Latitude Festival - £286.45

A staple of the UK festival scene since 2006, Latitude is a family-friendly festival that offers all the joys of Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage at a fraction of the cost. Next year’s Latitude Festival will save fans £53.55 compared to Glastonbury and will deliver an incredible lineup that includes singer-songwriters Paolo Nutini and George Ezra, plus indie legends Pulp and The Kooks.

Boomtown Festival - £280

If impressive set designs and more stages than you could ever possibly wish to count are what you are looking for in a festival, then look no further than Boomtown . The Hampshire-based festival promises to deliver the most unique and varied lineups in the UK. The event has also seen a slight increase in price this summer as festivals become increasingly more expensive to put together. But Boomtown remains a cheaper option than Glastonbury, saving field-dwelling fans £60.

Womad Festival - £255

Regular Glastonbury attendees will know that one of the best things about the festival is the wide variety of music acts from around the world that are booked each year - especially on the West Holts Stage. Fortunately, those who missed out on Glastonbury tickets can still fill their summer with world music at Womad Festival, saving themselves a whole lot of money in the process - a whole £85 to be exact.

End of the Road Festival - £235

The UK’s true music connoisseurs know that Wiltshire’s End of the Road Festival is the place for the best in breakout and undiscovered acts in indie rock, folk and world music. The entry fee for next year’s event stands at £235 - a whopping £105 cheaper than Glastonbury. Furthermore, the festival’s useful deposit scheme means that attendees have up until May 2023 to pay it off, making it all the more affordable.

Primavera Festival - £213.84

Few festivals in the UK come close to putting on a line-up on the scale of Glastonbury’s but look beyond UK shores and you will find festivals that do with far fewer pennies spent. Barcelona’s famous Primavera Festival is just one, with next year’s event priced at the equivalent of £213.84, a remarkable £126.16 cheaper than Glastonbury, and with the added bonus of guaranteed sunshine and coastal views too.

Blue Dot Festival - £204.75

Located not too far from Manchester at the Jodrell Bank Observatory, this space-themed spectacular is one of the best small festivals in the UK and the entry fee is just £204.75, saving fans a massive £135.25 compared to Glastonbury. Featuring a wide range of talented artists from genres as varied as indie to psychedelic rock and world music to techno house - fans are guaranteed a blast at Blue Dot 2023.

Kendal Calling Festival - £169