Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 31st Aug 2023, 10:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 10:33 BST

The 1975 are bringing their generational brand of UK rock to venues across Britain, beginning February 2024. The Cheshire-formed band’s ‘Still… At Their Very Best’ tour will be the final shows of the ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’ campaign.

Off-the-back of their enormous sold-out show at Finsbury Park earlier this summer, The 1975 are hitting the road again. The band released their fifth studio album, ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’, last October. It was met with lavish praise and saw the group pick up ‘Best Rock/Alternative Act’ at the 2023 BRIT Awards.

Here’s everything fans of The 1975 need to know about the 2024 UK tour and how to buy tickets

How to get tickets for The 1975 ‘Still… At Their Very Best’ UK tour

    Access to presale tickets for The 1975’s 2024 UK tour will begin on Wednesday 6th September at 10am via the Ticketmaster website. Fans can purchase general sale tickets via Ticketmaster on Friday 8th September at 10am.

    The 1975 full UK tour dates

    February 2024

    9 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

    12 - London, UK - The O2

    13 - London, UK - The O2

    18 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena

    21 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena

