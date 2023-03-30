Tesco Mobile announce big change to roaming charges - list of countries where customers can make free calls
Tesco Mobile users can roam for free in these countries until the end of this year.
Tesco has launched a significant upgrade to its mobile network where users can now roam for free in 48 European nations as well as foreign countries until the end of 2023. Tesco Mobile, which originally planned to discontinue the Roam Like at Home bundle in May, has now extended its availability until December.
As a result, customers will be able to use their mobile phone data, make calls, and send texts across dozens of countries without incurring any extra cost. However, customers will continue to be charged for data roaming outside of these countries or if they exceed their UK contractual limit.
While customers get to take advantage of the roaming-free calls throughout the year, MoneySavingExpert reported the company will begin charging new and recently joining pay-monthly customers to use their mobiles in Europe from next year, but you’ll still be able to use your included calls and texts for free.
Tesco Mobile, which uses O2’s network, was supposed to resume roaming fees in January this year, but the move was postponed until May. The changes have now been postponed for the second time, until next year.
Full list of 48 countries where roaming will be free
- Austria
- Azores
- Belgium
- Bulgaria
- Canary Islands
- Croatia
- Republic of Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- French Guiana
- Germany
- Gibraltar
- Greece
- Guadeloupe
- Guernsey
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Ireland (Republic of)
- Isle of Man
- Jersey
- Italy
- Latvia
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Madeira
- Malta
- Martinique
- Mayotte
- Monaco
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Reunion
- Romania
- San Marino
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain
- St. Martin
- St. Barts
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Vatican City