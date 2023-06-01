Tesco has issued a reminder to more than 20 million Clubcard customers that there is still time to triple their Clubcard voucher value with Reward Partners before June 14. Clubcard unlocks the best value for customers with access to over 8,000 weekly deals on Clubcard Prices.

And as they shop, customers also rack up Clubcard Points which, when turned in to vouchers, help households up and down the UK bring down the cost of their weekly shop, get money off fuel or treat themselves with one of over 100 Reward Partners.

Once customers have converted their vouchers with a Reward Partner such as Pizza Express, Zizzi or certain days out they will be valid for one year from the date of issue. But from June 14, Clubcard vouchers will only be worth double their value with Reward Partners so Tesco is urging customers to convert them as soon as possible.

Tesco’s chief customer officer, Alessandra Bellini, said: “We want to help customers’ household budgets stretch further right now and Clubcard unlocks the best value from Tesco - from thousands of exclusive deals through Clubcard Prices to money off your groceries and fuel, or redeeming vouchers with the biggest and most generous Reward Partner scheme.

“While we are making a change to how members can use their vouchers with our Reward Partners, we want to remind millions of Clubcard holders to redeem their vouchers at three times the value until June 13 so they can use their Reward Partner codes to give themselves and their families a well-deserved treat. We have extended the validity of redeemed codes at the triple rate, so if swapped before the deadline, they will be valid for a year, instead of six months, to give customers even more time to enjoy them.”

How to convert Clubcard vouchers