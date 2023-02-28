Tesco has been praised for urging customers to make use of its discreet ‘white envelope’ scheme. The envelope scheme is available in every Tesco in the UK, with an aim to combat the cost of living crisis by offering free sanitary products to those who need it most.

The supermarket giant has placed signs in their customer toilets across stores which read: "To combat period poverty, Tesco want to ensure everyone has access to sanitary products. If you are in need, please go to the customer service desk and ask for a white envelope. No questions will be asked."

Shoppers have taken to social media platform Twitter to question Tesco about the scheme. One user asked: "Is this true about asking for a ‘white envelope’ for sanitary products?"

The supermarket replied to the tweet, saying: " To answer your question, yes this is correct, all a customer needs to do is to ask at our customer services and there will be no questions asked, it’s in an effort to tackle period poverty as they are given free of charge. TY - Ian."

Some social media users also took to Facebook pages to talk about the new money-saving scheme. On the Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK group, one shopper shared a picture of one of the signs with a caption which read: "Not necessarily a bargain, because period products should be free anyway But I saw this on the back of the toilet door in Tesco."

Commenters took to the post to praise the scheme, with one user writing: "Well done Tesco.” Another said: "That’s brilliant."

Other commenters stated that other supermarkets already offer a similar scheme, with one user writing: "Morrisons do it too you ask for a package for Sandy."

