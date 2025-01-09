Team Seasoar Compete in the World's Toughest Row - Atlantic Raising Awareness and Funds for Lyme Disease Charity

Team Sesoar

Team Seasoar set off for Antigua, joining the World's Toughest Row – Atlantic fleet early on Wednesday 11th December 2024.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 3,000 mile row from La Gomera in the Canary Islands to Antigua is planned to take around 6 weeks. Their charity fundraising target is to raise an incredible £100,000 for Lyme Disease UK to aid research and awareness.

Although the rowers are well trained and well supported, this will most likely be one of the toughest physical and mental challenges of their lives. A challenge too for the teams' families and friends as they nervously wait for updates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three weeks into the race the guys have already faced gruelling conditions, including a capsize and flooded cabin as well as losing their auto-helm and dagger-board.

Team Seasoar

Consequently, from now on, only one of the crew can row at a time whilst another manually steers. Wi-Fi connectivity was also scuppered in the capsize so other than brief satellite phone updates, there has been limited communication from the team. Media interviews may be possible with advanced scheduling so that Team Seasoar can dial out on their satellite phones.

John Watling's 25 year-old daughter Yasmin, has late Lyme disease which makes this a deeply personal fundraising mission. Yasmin, a Cambridge University graduate, was bitten by a tick some four years ago. Her life has been turned completely upside down by Lyme disease. She went from being a healthy and active student to feeling like completing even basic tasks was a struggle.

Team Seasoar are honoured to be supporting LDUK in all their endeavours to raise awareness around Lyme disease. For us, the physical and mental challenge of rowing 3000 miles unaided should last a mere 5-6 weeks but for those struggling with long-term Lyme disease, it's an ongoing daily challenge.' - John Watling, Team Seasoar

The Challenge

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternating 2 hour rowing shifts, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for around 6 weeks for 3,000 miles from La Gomera in the Canary Islands to Antigua in the Caribbean!

1.5 million oar strokes.

5,000 calories burned each day

Battling the elements including 20 foot waves, the never-ending damp, cold nights and extreme heat.

Isolation, seasickness, salt sores, blistered hands, joint pain, limited sleep and exhaustion.

Additional risks including mechanical issues, illness, injuries and accidents, Giant Marlin strikes, sharks and whales!

LDUK's co-founder and chair, Natasha Metcalf, and Communications Manager, Joanne Lee, travelled to La Gomera to support the team as they set off on their challenge.

It was sobering to learn more about what the team will likely endure but also awe-inspiring to hear of high points from previous rows. The huge skies, the stars, the sunrises and sunsets, the beauty of life at sea, and the wildlife they'll likely meet on their way. It is clear this race will be the experience of a lifetime!' - Joanne Lee, Communications Manager, LDUK

'After years of battling for recognition and support, seeing the Lyme Disease UK logo glinting in the sunshine as the boat left La Gomera was a moving and pivotal moment for the charity. It's incredible that these four amazing men are taking such bold action to help to create change for all of us affected by the illness with our biggest ever fundraiser.' - Natasha Metcalf, Chair, LDUK

Donations

To help spur them on through tough conditions at sea, Team Seasoar are still welcoming donations via their website www.teamseasoar.co.uk.

Press ContactContact Julia Knight (Press and Community Outreach Manager) by emailing [email protected] or call Natasha Metcalf, Chair, 07872 919967/07866 526373