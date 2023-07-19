News you can trust since 1931
Starbucks: Barbie inspired pink drinks you can get from Starbucks ahead of Margot Robbie movie release

Starbucks are encouraging customers to get in the Barbie spirit ahead of the film’s release with a number of pink themed drinks.

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 19th Jul 2023, 16:41 BST- 1 min read

Barbie, starting Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, is set to release in cinemas on Friday (July 21). Ahead of the film’s release, Starbucks is encouraging fans to take advantage of its pink themed offerings, which include a strawberries & cream frappuccino and strawberry acai refresha drink.

The film will see Barbie and Ken having the time of their lives in the colourful and seemingly perfect world of Barbie Land. However, when they get a chance to go to the real world, they soon discover the joys and perils of living among humans.

Barbie is directed by Greta Gerwig and as well as Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, features Will Ferrell, Emma Mackey, Simu Liu and Michael Cera. Below is a round-up of pink drinks offered by Starbucks perfect for your visit to see Barbie.

Starbucks: Pink themed drinks 

    Pink Coconut Starbucks Refresha  Drink

    A blend of real fruit juice with strawberry and açai flavours, green coffee extract and strawberry slices mixed with coconut drink and shaken with ice.

    Strawberry Açaí Starbucks Refresha Drink

    Summery strawberry flavours are accented by açaí notes and garnished with strawberry slices.

    Strawberries & Cream Frappuccino

    Strawberries & Cream: The very first Frappuccino® Blended Beverage to be introduced to the UK, Strawberries and Cream is a classic. The British pairing has long been a beloved, refreshing treat.

    Strawberry Waffle Cone Crème Frappuccino

    With a nod to the simple pleasures of Summer, this waffle cone inspired Frappuccino combines strawberry sauce and waffle cone syrup with a crunchy, crushed waffle cone topping.

