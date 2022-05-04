Star Wars Day: The franchise's influence on baby names

Luke Skywalker is only the third most influential Star Wars character on baby names, new research has revealed.

Star Wars has had a major impact on baby name trends (pictured above)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Office for National Statistics (ONS) baby name data, analysed by Bitcade – the UK’s largest producer of custom-built arcade machines – reveals how characters from the Star Wars franchise have influenced baby name choices in England and Wales in 2020.

Of the 42 names analysed, 15 featured in the baby name data between 1996-2020 and 12 featured specifically in the 2020 list.

The data revealed these names are the most influential on baby name trends:

STAR WARS RANK (2020) NAME CHARACTER GENDER 2020 RANK 2020 COUNT 1 ROSE ROSE TICO F 61 803 2 FINN FINN M 73 757 3 LUKE LUKE SKYWALKER M 109 544 4 OWEN OWEN LARS M 132 418 5 REX CAPTAIN REX M 143 392 6 KYLO KYLO REN M 252 189 7 LEIA PRINCESS LEIA F 382 115 8 LANDO LANDO CALRISSIAN M 856 34 9 OBI OBI-WAN KENOBI M 1,051 26 10 REY REY F 1,449 21 11 MACE MACE WINDU M 1,548 15 12 CORNELIUS CORNELIUS EVEZAN M 2,404 8 n/a* PADME PADME AMIDALA F : 0 n/a* HAN HAN SOLO M : 0 n/a* BREN MAJOR BREN DERLIN M : 0

* None in 2020, but name did feature between 1996-2019

Looking at the most recent year, Rose (Tico) topped the list, with 803 baby girls being given the moniker in 2020. Finn and Luke (Skywalker) followed, with 757 and 544 baby boys being given the names respectively in the same year.

Owen (Lars), (Captain) Rex, Kylo (Ren), (Princess) Leia, Lando (Calrissian), Obi(-wan Kenobi), Rey, Mace (Windu), and Cornelius (Evezan) also featured in the 2020 list.

Unsurprisingly, the likes of Darth Vader, Chewbacca, Jabba the Hutt, Yoda, and Jar Jar Binks did not feature at all.

Other factors also affect the trends of baby names. Click here to find out how nature inspires choice of baby names

Jack England, Director at Bitcade commented:

“Here at Bitcade, our arcade cabinets have a massive library of retro games with around 2,900 games pre-loaded, but the Star Wars design is amongst our most popular cabinet styles overall.

When it comes to choosing a baby name, inspiration can come from anywhere, so with this in mind – and Star Wars Day just around the corner (4th May) – we analysed baby name data from Office for National Statistics (ONS) to discover how Star Wars characters have influenced recent baby name choices in England and Wales.

“Our research found that Rose (Tico), Finn, and Luke (Skywalker) had the most significant influence in 2020. Owen (Lars), (Captain) Rex, Kylo (Ren), (Princess) Leia, Lando (Calrissian), Obi(-wan Kenobi), Rey, Mace (Windu), and Cornelous (Evezan) all also featured in the 2020 list”.

As well as looking at the 2020 figures in isolation, Bitcade also discovered the franchise’s influence on baby names over the last 20 years (years spanning 2001-2020).

The data revealed the following names are the most influential on baby name trends over the previous decades:

STAR WARS RANK (2001-2020) NAME CHARACTER GENDER 2020 COUNT TOTAL COUNT (2001-2020) 1 LUKE LUKE SKYWALKER M 544 44,816 2 OWEN OWEN LARS M 418 25,118 3 ROSE ROSE TICO F 803 13,867 4 FINN FINN M 757 10,739 5 REX CAPTAIN REX M 392 2,802 6 LEIA PRINCESS LEIA F 115 1,774 7 KYLO KYLO REN M 189 483 8 OBI OBI-WAN KENOBI M 26 229 9 CORNELIUS CORNELIUS EVEZAN M 8 145 10 MACE MACE WINDU M 15 128 11 REY REY F 21 93 12 HAN HAN SOLO M 0 84 13 LANDO LANDO CALRISSIAN M 34 56 =14 PADME PADME AMIDALA F 0 3 =14 BREN MAJOR BREN DERLIN M 0 3

Looking at the 20-year duration, Luke (Skywalker) topped the list, with 44,816 baby boys being given the moniker between 2001-2020. Owen (Lars) and Rose (Tico) followed, with 25,118 baby boys and 13,867 baby girls being given the names respectively in the same duration.