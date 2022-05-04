Star Wars Day: Data reveals top fan favourite cosplays

Many people will be getting dressed up in Star Wars cosplay to celebrate the franchise. With over 21,600 Star Wars characters to choose from, the question is which is the most popular and easiest to cosplay?

The 45-year franchise will be widely celebrated, as pictured above (photo: adobe)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Click here to read how the Star Wars franchise has impacted baby name trends

In order to find out, Cazaar.co.uk conducted research into Google search volumes and social media hashtag data. This is also accompanied by tips and tricks on how to make your own Star Wars outfit at home and be introduced to the world of cosplay.

Top 10 Most Popular Star Wars Characters To Cosplay

Rank Character Instagram Hashtag Posts TikTok Hashtag Views Average Monthly Google Search Volume Overall Popularity Index Score (out of 10) 1 Rey 77,800 170,900,000 2,200 9.82 2 Princess Leia 31,300 28,800,000 3,000 9.64 3 Boba Fett 19,800 17,400,000 3,900 9.55 4 Ahsoka 17,600 20,600,000 2,600 9.48 =5 Stormtrooper 14,900 24,800,000 1,600 9.39 =5 Darth Vader 19,100 14,700,000 2,400 9.39 7 Kylo Ren 61,700 155,000,000 600 9.35 8 Darth Maul 5,000 11,400,000 1,500 9.05 9 Padmé Amidala 5,000 21,600,000 900 9.03 10 Anakin Skywalker 5,000 11,300,000 1,400 9.01

Cazaar.co.uk can reveal that the most popular Star Wars character to cosplay is Rey with a popularity index score of 9.82 out of 10.

Rey cosplay has an average monthly search volume of 2,200 and #Reycosplay has 77,800 posts on Instagram and more than 170 million TikTok views. Rey is first introduced in The Force Awakens (2015) as an orphan and goes on to become a very strong Jedi and is still present in current movies being the only Jedi left.

The second most popular character to cosplay is Princess Leia with a popularity index score of 9.64 out of 10. Princess Leia cosplay has an average monthly search volume of 3,000 and #PrincessLeiacosplay has 31,300 posts on Instagram and 28,800,000 views on TikTok.

Following is Ahsoka in fourth with a score of 9.48. Stormtrooper and Darth Vader, with a score of 9.39, respectively rank in joint fifth place.

Highest Ranking Star Wars Cosplay per category:

Average monthly global searches:

Boba Fett - 3,900 Princess Leia - 3,000 Ahsoka - 2,600

Instagram hashtag posts:

Rey - 77,800 Kylo Ren - 61,700 Princess Leia - 31,300

TikTok hashtag views:

Rey - 170,900,000 Kylo Ren - 155,000,000 Hera - 29,500,000

General statistics for Star Wars Cosplay:

Instagram: 904,000 posts

TikTok: 976,500,000 views

Google search volumes: 12,000 searches globally on average each month

Tips and tricks for making your Star Wars outfit: