Spotify has jumped on the Artificial Intelligence (AI) bandwagon and has launched a new music personalisation feature called ‘DJ’. Much like a real-life DJ, the AI will create a playlist based on its knowledge of its users’ preferences.

The AI will also reportedly give you commentary surrounding a track and artist, in what is being described as a ‘stunningly realistic voice’.

Spotify said “DJ is a personalised AI guide that knows you and your music taste so well that it can choose what to play for you. Think of it as the very best of Spotify’s personalisation—but as an AI DJ in your pocket.”

The AI will first work by sorting through the latest music and reviewing your old favourites to deliver a whole host of songs tailored for you. If you’re simply not enjoying what it is giving you, you can just tap the DJ button to switch it up.

And, just like any AI system, the more you interact with and use it, the better it gets because when you tell the DJ what you like and don’t like, its recommendations are supposed to get better.

