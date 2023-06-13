A Sky News presenter broke down live on air whilst discussing her colleague’s battle with cancer. Jacquie Beltrao feared the worst and believed she only had months to live when she was told she had stage four breast cancer three years ago.

Back when she was given the devastating news, the cancer had spread to her spine and her legs. But, doctors were able to save her life thanks to a new drug called Olaparib and now the sports presenter is now cancer free.

Appearing on Sky News, she was interviewed by her colleague, Anna Jones where they discussed her recovery. Anna couldn’t contain her emotions as they spoke about Jacquie’s miraculous recovery.

Jacquie was full of praise for Professor Andrew Tutt, one of the scientists who helped save her life. She said: “It (Olaparib) does work for a lot of people, but it works in varying degrees. I’m one of the people where it’s worked 100 per cent.

“It won’t work forever. You have to have that in the back of my mind. It’s not a permanent fix. it’s so new they don’t even know how long it will work for, but anyway I’ll take it. Who would do the sport this morning if it wasn’t for him?”

Anna replied: “Well, we’re very grateful to him. You’re amazing Jackie. You are truly amazing and it’s a very moving article. He did a great job.” Anna, who was overcome with emotion, faced the camera and said ‘anyway’ before her voice tailed off.

