Six in 10 people are determined to increase their skill set and pick up new hobbies, according to research

A study of 2,000 UK adults found learning a favourite song on the guitar and becoming fluent in another language are among the skills most want to adopt.

While others are keen to get more artistic, by painting or taking up photography.

Only 15 per cent of those polled are currently happy with their skillset as it stands, and London (74 per cent) and Wales (70 per cent) lead the learning charge, and are the most keen to expand their knowledge.

It also emerged that 39 per cent think learning a new skill is good for the brain.

The research was commissioned in conjunction with the launch of Fender’s Beginner’s Hub and found more than a third (34 per cent) would feel proud of themselves for mastering a new skill.

Yet, as many as 36 per cent feel too old to pick up new skills and a quarter of those who feel they have missed the chance to learn are only aged between 18 and 24.

Learning a musical instrument was identified as being particularly good for mental health, with a quarter of adults claiming that playing an instrument improved their state of mind.

When it comes to music preferences, pop, rock and classical were found to be the most popular to unwind to, while one in 10 prefer metal for chilling out.

A further 32 per cent also said having a skill or hobby to concentrate on would help them switch off from day-to-day life.

This is something that seven in 10 struggle with, taking longer than an hour to relax once home from work.

Catherine Loveday, Professor of Cognitive Neuroscience at the University of Westminster, who has partnered with Fender, said: “Both listening to and playing music is hugely beneficial to us as it is a communicative, practical, relaxing, and creative activity.

“Learning a new skill has different benefits right through life from strengthening brain connections, keeping the brain young, helping with engagement as well as helping us to relax.”

The study also found that a quarter of Brits claim embarrassment and shyness would hold them back from starting to learn something new.

And 46 per claim that fear of failure is the main thing stopping them from taking on a new hobby.

It also found that half of those polled like to use an app on their smart device or online video content to learn a new skill.

Fender Play is an online learning app designed to help players overcome difficulties and help them to master guitar.

The Beginner’s Hub will provide users with access to online learning for guitar, bass and ukulele.

Artists such as Brother’s Osborn, Larkin Poe and Jim Root will also walk new players through their “My First Fender” experiences via video.

Nieve Cavanagh, Vice President, Marketing (EMEA) at Fender said: “There’s clearly an appetite for Britain to learn more skills and take on hobbies to help them switch off, de-stress, unwind and get creative.

“That’s exactly why we created the Beginner’s Hub - we wanted to create an online destination which demystifies the guitar learning experience, makes it more fun and engaging and most importantly, brings people together.