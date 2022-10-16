The Labour Party has launched a scathing attack on the Conservative Party in the form of a new four poster campaign. The launch of the campaign coincides with the Government reshaping having introduced its fourth Chancellor of the Exchequer in as many months.

The fresh wave of attacks comes at a turbulent time for the Conservatives who find themselves a long way behind Labour in some of the leading polls.

The posters feature the heads of Prime Minister Liz Truss and other senior Tories including new chancellor Jeremy Hunt, photoshopped onto clowns and crash test dummies. The poster involving clowns depicts Hunt and Truss with the tagline ‘Send Off The Clowns.’

One of the four posters created by The Labour Party (Photo: The Labour Party)

Another one of the posters shows the Prime Minister and the now former Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng as crash test dummies. The image is partnered with the heading: "These dummies have crashed the economy".

The third poster is text heavy and reads "Tory recklessness is ruining Britain’s standing on the world stage. Only Labour has a plan to restore it" below a larger heading of “Britain’s reputation in tatters” accompanied by a shredded Union Jack flag.

The final poster contains the text "Thousands of hard-working families pay an extra £500 a month on their mortgage” and the message of mortgage rates going “through the roof”.

Following the dismissal of chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng last week, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: "The Tories no longer have a mandate from the British people.

