Jason Oppenheim and Marie Lou Nurk have confirmed they have broken up following a short romance. The pair, who showcased their relationship in the most recent season of Selling Sunset, announced their split via Instagram after 10 months together.

In the emotional Instagram story, The Oppenheim Group owner shared a picture of the pair on holiday together. Jason wrote: "While we still love and care about each other very much, the distance between us has proven too great a challenge to overcome."We remain close friends and continue to talk often and support each other and we want the very best for one another. We thank everyone for their support throughout our relationship.”

Jason, who lives in Los Angeles, and Marie Lou, who splits her time between LA and Paris, first began dating after taking a trip to Mykonos in Greece last summer. The 46-year-old real estate agent and the 25-year-old model made their relationship public in August when they made an appearance at the premiere of Netflix movie, Day Shift.

However, this is not the first time Jason has publicly addressed a split to his Instagram followers. The realtor previously revealed he was remaining friends with Selling Sunset co-star and former partner Chrishell Stause after explaining they went their separate ways due to the 46-year-old not wanting children.