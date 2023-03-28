A mucky mansion on sale for £795,000 is so run down it comes with a health warning. The once luxurious home boasts eight bedrooms, three reception rooms and four bathrooms surrounded by 0.4 acres of gardens.

In its heyday the sprawling abode was home to a wealthy family with servants. But years of neglect means the building has fallen into disrepair and is now being auctioned for a knock down price.

Pictures inside show piles of rubbish filling every room while walls, ceilings and wooden floors have partially collapsed. In one of the large ensuite bathrooms, a sky-blue coloured hot-tub lies cracked and covered in dirt and masonry.

Due to the condition auctioneers advise that appropriate clothing and footwear should be worn when viewing the property and a torch may also be required. Photos of the exterior of the Victorian property in Birmingham, show rusty cars dumped in the overgrown garden and foliage.

The house is going under the hammer at Bond Wolfe auctions on March 30 for an expected sale price of £795,000. Consultant director Jonathan Hackett said: “This substantial freehold property is a former luxury family home that now requires carefully planned renovation or redevelopment, but it has great potential for the right buyer. However, he added: “Viewers must take extreme care and access is at the viewer’s own risk. The auctioneers accept no responsibility for any accidents or injuries."

On the ground floor is a porch, reception hallway, three reception rooms, a bathroom with no fittings, a separate toilet and wash hand basin, a dining kitchen and an inner hall leading to a garage and basement.

On the first floor is a landing and five bedrooms, one with an ensuite bathroom that has no fittings and one with a dressing room plus a further bathroom with no fittings, a study, toilet and boiler room with no fittings. There is then a landing with three more bedrooms and a bathroom with no fittings on the second floor.