A man has been charged with riding a scooter on a motorway - and also testing over the alcohol limit

A man has been charged after an e-scooter was filmed being ridden on the M5 in Somerset.

Jamal Rabeh, 29, is accused of driving while under the influence of alcohol, driving without insurance and being a learner driver on a motorway.

Rabeh, of Staplegrove, near Taunton in Somerset, was arrested when police stopped the scooter heading northbound between junction 24 and 25 of the M5 in the early hours of Friday. In a video taken by police, the scooter can be seen travelling down the hard shoulder of the three-lane motorway in heavy rain.

Avon & Somerset Police Roads Policing Unit posted the video on X, formally Twitter, saying: "This rider was stopping riding their privately owner e-scooter on the motorway at 3am whilst twice the drink drive limit. Rubbish visibility and weather. Arrested and charged for: drink driving, no insurance, learner driver on a motorway. You couldn't write it!"