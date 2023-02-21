SAS: Who Dares Wins - Jungle Hell reached its conclusion tonight in a final episode that saw the seven remaining recruits put through an excruciating interrogation phase. Only four recruits emerged from the interrogation phase to face the final climb in a hostile Vietnamese climate.

Grant (2) Joshua (3), Hilary (4), Faye (7) all completed the final ‘Sickener’ task but Billy revealed that only three recruits had passed the course, leaving one tough cookie disappointed.

Grant, Joshua and Hilary were then congratulated for passing the SAS: Who Dares Wins - Jungle Hell course. On making the announcement, Billy said: “Take a breath, relax, it’s been a tough ******* course, so it’s a massive achievement for all of you right now standing in front of us.

“The question we always ask is - could we have that person stood next to us,” he adds. Number seven (Faye), the answer was no, but for the remainder of you, congratulations, good effort you’ve all passed the selection process.

“Well done! ******* good effort! Congratulations to all of you - it’s a massive achievement,” said Billy.

SAS: Who Dares Wins - Jungle Hell saw 20 ordinary men and women navigate their way through strict SAS selection in the sweltering heat of the Vietnam jungle. During the final episode, the remaining contestants were physically and mentally tormented by an experienced team of interrogators.

On passing the course, Grant said: “As a civilian taking on Special Forces tasks and challenges, I felt super human! I felt like a new man...I feel proud.”

Joshua said: : “It’s an amazing, indescribable feeling. I had a once in a lifetime opportunity and I’m very proud of my achievement! I was buzzing, to say the least, and just glad I dug deep to see it through to the end.”

Hilary adds: “It feels so, so amazing, so liberating and so satisfying to have made it through. I would never have thought I would get this far at all…I definitely left there a changed person, not just for a while but forever. I feel so empowered and honoured to say that I have completed something like that.”

