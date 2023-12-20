Sam Ryder has performed a surprise live rendition of his new Christmas single in Portsmouth

Sam Ryder performed a surprise live rendition of his new Christmas single to lucky shoppers on Wednesday (December 20) as he aims to make it number one in the charts.

The singer was in Commercial Road this afternoon (December 20) as part of a bid to make his new single, You’re Christmas To Me, this year’s Christmas number one. The race to be top at Christmas is heating up with festive favourite, Wham’s Last Christmas, currently on top. Ryder is looking to change that as he performs 26 performances across the country in just six days.

Ryder told those in attendance: “We are in the tightest race for Christmas number one since the Darkness versus Mad World (in 2003). It was an injustice that Darkness got number two, let’s not repeat it, we have the power.”