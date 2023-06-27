The supermarket chain has said it will invest £15million to cut the price of its own brand items, including rice, pasta, cornflakes and jams. The price cuts from Sainsbury’s will be rolled out nationwide and online from Tuesday (June 27).

Sainsbury’s has also confirmed that it will “continue to make price cuts on popular essential products throughout the summer.” Sainsbury’s has recently reduced the price of a number of essential items, such as bread and butter, milk, tuna, and toilet rolls.

The cuts come as food inflation remains high, with the most recent figure sitting at 18.4%. Rhian Bartlett, food commercial director at Sainsbury’s, said: “As the cost-of-living challenges continue, we remain relentlessly focused on lowering prices on the essential products that make the biggest difference to our customers.

“These latest price cuts will help reassure customers that we will continue to pass on savings as soon as we see the wholesale price of food fall.”

Sainsbury’s: Full list of reduced items

Sainsbury’s corn flakes 500g - cut from 85p to 69p,

Spaghetti 1kg - cut from £1.65 to £1.39

Basmati rice 1kg - cut from £2.10 to £1.75

Jar of strawberry jam - cut from £1.15 to 99p

Chicken breasts 300g pack - cut from £2.50 to £2.29

