Royal GCSE Results: As the GCSE 2024 results are released, did Kate Middleton do better than Prince William?
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
It was A-levels last week and now it is GCSE Results Day 2024. Catherine, Princess of Wales studied maths, art and English for her A-levels and received two As in maths and art, and a B in English. Her husband Prince William studied geography, history of art and biology for his A-levels and received an A in geography, A in history of art and a C in biology.
Prince Harry received a B in art and a D in geography, whilst his cousins, Princess Beatrice got Bs in history and film studies and an A in drama. Princess Eugenie received As in art and English literature and a B in history of art.
When it comes to royal GCSE results, Catherine, Princess of Wales, attained 11 GCSEs at Marlborough College whilst Prince William gained 12 GCSEs. Prince Harry got 11 GCSEs whilst Princess Beatrice achieved nine GCSEs including two A*s.
When it comes to Princess Eugenie’s GCSE results, she got two A*s, four As and three Bs. King Charles sat O-levels rather than GCSEs and achieved five. Princess Anne did six O-levels at Benenden School
As for the late Queen Elizabeth II, she never sat an academic exam in her life and was home-schooled. The late Princess Diana also took O-levels but reportedly failed them twice.
Prince William went on to study art history at the University of St Andrews in Scotland. He however switched to geography and graduated with an upper second-class honours degree. It was at the University of St Andrews that he met the then Kate Middleton.
