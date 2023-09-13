Watch more videos on Shots!

Television chef Rick Stein has recently come under fire after it was revealed his fish and chip shop in Padstow is charging a £2 fee for condiments. Stein’s Fish and Chips recently confirmed that a £1.75 surcharge will be added for the use of condiments, with an additional 25p surcharge added if they choose to eat in.

The list of condiments that the restaurant serves includes mayonnaise, aioli, mango chutney, gravy, goan curry sauce, and raita which are served in small paper ramekins.

Stein’s representatives have defended the surcharge, arguing that the chip shop hasn’t put up the price of the condiments since 2020, however, inflation has forced him to act on it now. “Our homemade condiments using Rick Stein’s special recipes are prepared in Padstow by our team of chefs,” the chef’s representatives said in a statement to The Telegraph. “Food inflation, energy costs, along with rising wages, has driven up the cost of production significantly.

“We have held our condiment prices since 2020, but with skyrocketing costs, we have reluctantly, along with many others, had to pass on some of the costs to our customers.”

But the justification for the increase has done little to curry sympathy from customers at the chip shop, with a number of low reviews on Tripadvisor reflecting the pricing that the establishment charges already, in one case charging £3 for a takeaway tea.

What is Rick Stein’s net worth?

That is a question that many are asking right now after the news of the condiments surcharge.

