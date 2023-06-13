Radio 2 in the Park has announced that Tears for Fears and Kyle Minogue are headlining two days of incredible live music. The music festival is coming to Victoria Park in Leicester on September 16 and 17, as revealed this morning on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show.

After being cancelled last year due to the death of Elizabeth II, Radio 2 in the Park is back and is set to their biggest live event outside London. For the first time, there will be a Radio 2 DJ stage where some of the station’s favourite presenters will be playing some of the best music in the world from the past seven decades.

Here’s everything you need to know about Radio 2 in the Park including a look at the full line-up and how to get tickets.

Radio 2 in the Park 2023 full lineup

Saturday September 16

Tears for Fears

Bananarama

Texas

James Blunt with his only UK festival appearance this year.

Deacon Blue

Beverley Knight

Busted

Soft Cell

Sunday September 17

Kylie Minogue - Credit: Getty

Kylie Minogue

Pretenders

Shalamar

Rick Astley

Jessie Ware

Lemar

Sam Ryder

Simply Red

Radio 2 in the Park 2023 tickets