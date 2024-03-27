Raccoon handstands and walks on its front paws across garden in camera trap video
A wildlife camera trap has captured the funny moment a raccoon handstands and walks on its front paws across a garden.
Camera Trap Sue posted the video on X after her cameras picked up the handstand movement. The video, which has received 30,000 likes, shows the raccoon facing away from the camera before completing a handstand and walking on its front paws for around five seconds.
Writing on X, Camera Trap Sue said: “After researching online, it appears to be a thing they do. In over 15 years of constant camera trapping this is only the second time I have this behaviour recorded.”
One X user said: “That is so strange and funny!”, while another joked: “Impressive core strength!”
Camera Trap Sue, who is from Colorado in the United States, has had cameras and a fresh bowl of water in her front garden for over 15 years to record visits from wildlife. This is not the first time she has recorded a raccoon doing a handstand movement. In June 2023, Camera Trap Sue captured video of a raccoon walking across a platform on its front paws.