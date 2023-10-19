43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Collapse-prone concrete has been found in 43 more schools in England, bringing the total number affected to 217.

The Department for Education (DfE) announced the update to the long-running saga around reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) on Thursday (19 October), renewing fears around disruption to the education of pupils who have already had to suffer through the pandemic and teacher strikes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many schools had to fully or partially shut at the beginning of the new academic year in September, with thousands of students forced to return to remote learning. Even as we approach the half-term break, some have still not returned to normal teaching - with education unions calling out the government for not offering a clear timeline for when repair work will be completed.

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The DfE was also criticised over the delay in publishing the latest figures. Initially, ministers promised to update the list of schools affected by RAAC every two weeks, but Thursday's (19 October) update came more than a month after the previous one.

Most Popular

The crisis surrounding RAAC - a concrete made popular in the 1970s which has since been revealed as "crumbly" and "prone to collapse" - first began when, in 2022, the DfE issued a questionnaire to all schools in England which asked them to identify whether they suspected they had RAAC.

A general view of scaffolding at Balbardie Primary School on September 04, 2023 in Bathgate, Scotland, after its buildings were found to contain RAAC. Credit: Getty Images

As of Thursday (19 October), 99.9% of schools and colleges have responded, according to Education Secretary Gillian Keegan. She said she is in contact with the 17 schools which are still yet to respond to the questionnaire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement following the new figure of affected schools, Keegan said: "I want to reassure all pupils, parents, and staff that this government is doing whatever it takes to support our schools and colleges in responding to RAAC and minimise disruption to education."

However, some remained unconvinced, with Daniel Kebede, NEU general secretary, remarking: "The reluctance to publish on time speaks volumes, demonstrating that there is a failure at the heart of government to take seriously the various crises facing education. It should not have to fall to the NEU to chase the DfE for information they pledged to regularly provide.”

The Labour Party also took the opportunity to condemn the government, with shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson commenting: “The drip, drip of schools being added to the RAAC list is yet more evidence of chaos from a Tory Party government that has no grip on the extent of crumbling school buildings.

“It’ll be no surprise to parents that with ministers overseeing such a shambles they have published this ‘fortnightly’ update two weeks late. The defining image of 13 years of Conservative government is children cowering under steel props to stop the roof falling in."

The schools which are been added to the list are: