Prue Leith, and her son, MP Danny Kruger will explore the topic of assisted dying in a new Channel 4 documentary. A subject they disagree on, the pair will travel around the US and Canada and speak to people with varying opinions on both sides of the debate.

The description for Thursday night’s show (February 16) reads: “Prue Leith supports assisted dying. Her son Danny Kruger MP is against it. Can a trip to North America, where assisted dying is legal, resolve their differences?”

A clip released by Channel 4 features the Bake Off judge narrating: "In the US, if you have less than six months to live, doctors can prescribe the lethal drugs, which you then take yourself, without needing the medic to be there. This self-administered method is what I’ve been campaigning for in the UK."

The clip includes an emotional story from a woman who had experienced assisted dying with her parents, as well as clips of her parents receiving a final blessing from their pastor.

Prue is a member of the Dignity In Dying campaign group and believes the law should be changed to help those wanting medical assistance to die. Alternatively, her son chairs Dying Well, the all party parliamentary group campaigning against it.

So, how can you watch the upcoming documentary? Here’s everything you need to know including how to catch up if you miss the premiere.

How to watch

