News you can trust since 1931
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Lewis Capaldi cancels shows and appearances in emotional statement
The Charlatans announce huge headline UK tour - tickets
Prince Harry in High Court: Key points from his witness statement
Woman in her 20s left fighting for her life - 15-year-old boy arrested
Bling Empire’s Anna Shay dies aged 62 due to stroke
Travel warning issued amid French air traffic control strike

Prince Harry could face removal from US as his visa is challenged in court over drug taking claims

Prince Harry could face removal from the US as his visa is challenged in court due to his admission of drug taking in his controversial memoir ‘Spare’.

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 6th Jun 2023, 10:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 11:08 BST

In the book, Prince Harry wrote about his use of cocaine, marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms. Now, the US government is set to be challenged in court over its decision not to disclose the reasoning behind admitting the Duke of Sussex into the country, despite his admissions.

The references to illegal drug use in the book prompted a conservative Washington DC think tank, The Heritage Foundation, to question why he was allowed into the US. The group brought the lawsuit against the Department for Homeland Security (DHS) after a Freedom of Information Act request was rejected – claiming it was of “immense public interest”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The think tank is to argue the “widespread and continuous media coverage” has brought into question whether the duke was properly vetted by the US government. However, DHS said swift release of the documents would not be in the public interest and questioned how “widespread” the media coverage of the issue had been.

Both parties are set to argue the case in a federal court for the first time in Washington DC on Tuesday. It is unclear when the court will make a decision over whether the documents can be released.

Most Popular
    Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives to give evidence at the Mirror Group Phone hacking trial at the Rolls Building at the High Court on June 6, 2023. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives to give evidence at the Mirror Group Phone hacking trial at the Rolls Building at the High Court on June 6, 2023. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
    Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives to give evidence at the Mirror Group Phone hacking trial at the Rolls Building at the High Court on June 6, 2023. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

    The court case is set to take place at the same time Prince Harry gives evidence in a London court against the Mirror Group.

    Related topics:GovernmentDuke of Sussex