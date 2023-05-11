A warning has been issued to parents of schoolchildren after a pupil suffered a ‘cardiac episode’ after drinking the popular Prime Energy drink. A primary school said the pupil had to have their stomach pumped after consuming the drink.

The drink which has proven very popular among younger age groups, largely due to its producers Logan Paul and KSI regularly sells out, with video footage showing people fighting to get it.

Currently, there are two types of Prime available. One is Prime Hydration, which is sold in a plastic bottle and has zero caffeine. The other is Prime Energy, which is sold in a can and contains a high level of caffeine.

The pupil attends Milton Primary School in Newport, Gwent. The school has warned parents of the ‘potential harmful effects’ of the product, which contains 140mg of caffeine, which is almost a fifth of the 30mg found in a can of Red Bull.

The school, which boasts almost 500 pupils, reportedly told parents: “This morning a parent has reported that their child has had a cardiac episode over the weekend after drinking a Prime energy drink.

“The child had to have their stomach pumped and although better now the parent wanted us to share this as a reminder of the potential harmful effects.”

After much anticipation, the drinks were released in the UK last year, proving very successful almost immediately and were usually sold out. Prime went viral for many shops, such as garages and corner shops selling them for way above their value.

The demand for the drink got so great that some shops put a cap on the amount of Prime shoppers could purchase. People can choose from six different flavours, including the new Limited Edition Orange and Mango, Meta Moon, Tropical Punch, Blue Raspberry, Lemon and Lime, and Ice Pop.

The most recent playground fad is the super popular drink. Launched by YouTubers Logan Paul and KSI in 2022, the demand for Prime is extremely high. While taking the drink into school is banned in many places, kids are taking empty bottles of Prime to school as water bottles