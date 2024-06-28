Premier League WAGs reality TV show to return to Prime for second series as ITV axes plans for rival version
WAGs reality TV show Married To The Game will be making a comeback to Prime Video, but ITV has axed their own version. Amazon Prime Video has agreed to a second series of the fly-on-the-wall show which follows the partners of some of the best footballers in the English Premiere League.
Season one premiered on the streaming platform in February, and the cast included Sara Gündoğan, wife of midfielder Ilkay Gündoğan, Cat Harding, who’s engaged to defnesive midfielder Jorginho, Samantha Tarkowski, wife of centre-back James Tarkowski, Ash Turner, who’s married to goalkeeper Matt Turner, Taylor Ward, the wife of right winger Riyad Mahrez, and more. The cast of the second series hasn’t been announced yet so it’s unknown whether any of the original line-up will be starring in the second series.
The show revolves around spouses and partners of the footballers, focusing on their lives away from the footballing field. A source told The Sun: 'Ever since the fictitious Footballers’ Wives, (an ITV drama which focused on the partners of a football team), TV has been obsessed with the life of our Wags and never more so than when interest peaks around an international tournament.”
At the same time as Prime bosses gear up for a second season of their winning show, ITV is said to have axed a similar show about dating footballer players. It was going to feature Lauryn Goodman, aged 33, according to The Sun. Goodman has two children with Manchester City defender Kyle Walker, who were born as a result of an affair 33-year-old Walker had with her while he was in a relationship with wife Annie Kilner.
Mahrez's, 33, ex-wife Rita was also going to star in the show, the publication claims. These claims have not been confirmed and ITV has not commented. The source added: “ITV weren’t able to go ahead with their plans but Prime Video were more than happy to capitalise on the football fever that will follow the Euros. The new series will follow some of the fan favourites from series one of Married To The Game and planning is underway now.”
