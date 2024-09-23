Popular Woburn Sands pub reopens with a luxurious new look

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Swan in Woburn Sands has had a stunning refurbishment and reopened to guests with a new look on Saturday 24th August.

The new menu features a variety of pub classics with a modern twist, as well as exciting new flavours inspired by the seasons, and the best that the countryside has to offer. The elegant menu also boasts an assortment of seasonal specials which change daily. Paired with an extensive wine list and hand-crafted cocktails, a visit to The Swan promises to be an exciting social dining and drinking experience.

Head Chef Cristian Drugulescu, has been with the pub for over 13 years and leads the culinary experience. The menu, a fusion of pub classics with a modern twist, offers a variety of dishes, including Rotisserie Pork Belly, expertly aged Steaks, and a dedicated Vegan Menu.

The Swan is located in the small town of Woburn Sands, just South of Milton Keynes. On reopening, the “all new” Swan in Woburn Sands will provide a premium feel after undergoing a stylish overhaul and lovely new interiors.

The beautiful new décor extends to the bar area which has undergone a transformation that includes captivating feature wallpaper complemented by a feature wine wall with new pendant lighting, all added to expand the pubs social space, without compromising on its original charm and character. In the dining space, there is new leather fixed seating with feature ceiling flora woodland wallpaper and feature curtains to match.

Alongside the new warm and cozy interiors, the pub has a spacious patio, seamlessly connected to a stunning garden which will feature new picnic benches illuminated by festoon lighting and umbrellas.

The new and improved décor has left no stone unturned, taking inspiration from the UK’s most glamorous dining and drinking hotspots.

General Manager, Harry Addison, comments: “We’re over the moon with how the refurbishment has turned out. After working here for five years, it’s lovely to see the refreshed and stylish space. My team and I are excited to welcome our returning regulars, as well as new customers who can see for themselves just how wonderful the pub looks and tuck into the delicious new menu and cocktails.”

To make the weekends extra special, guests will be able to indulge in the Wine and Dine Experience, comprising three courses featuring scallops, steak and the devilish chocolate bomb dessert and a luxury bottle of wine priced at only £100 for two people.

In addition, roast dinners at The Swan are not to be missed – on Sundays, diners can enjoy a hearty roast with all the trimmings. There's also plenty of delectable deserts to choose from, including the Callebaut Chocolate Crème Brulee and the Mini Dessert & Cocktail option, where you can select your favourite from the miniature desserts on offer and pair it with a classic after-dinner cocktail.

Still offering fantastic value, the lunch menu includes dishes under 600 calories, hand stretched stone baked pizzas and freshly prepared sandwiches.

The extensive cocktail menu includes classics with a twist, such as an Amaretto Sour, everyone's favourite Martinis and a selection of Spritz.