Prime minister Rishi Sunak is back in the spotlight this week with another round of PMQs today- the first of 2023. Mr Sunak heads to the House of Commons for the weekly event on the day that thousands of ambulance workers take part in further industrial action.

Mr Sunak will face off with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer with his regular cohort of cabinet ministers sat beside and around him. This will also be the first PMQs since anti-strike legislation was introduced by the government in an effort to curb industrial action.

PMQs is an opportunity for MPs to scrutinise the prime minister and the government. Today will be the first PMQs held by Rishi Sunak since Conservative peer Michelle Mone asked to take a leave of absence over claims she benefited financially from a company she recommended for a Covid-19 contract.

If you want to follow proceedings in the House of Commons, here’s all you need to know about what time the questions will get underway and how you can watch them unfold live.

How to watch PMQs