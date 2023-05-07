As Lord President of the Council she was responsible for bearing The Sword of State and presenting The Jewelled Sword of Offering to the King – the first time it has been carried and presented by a woman. Dressed in a custom-made teal outfit with a matching cape and headband with gold feather embroidery, she held and carried the pieces for the majority of the service.

Notable figures including a number of fellow MPs praised her, with Labour MP Emily Thornberry tweeting: “Got to say it, @PennyMordaunt looks damn fine! The sword bearer steals the show. #Coronation.” Author and columnist Caitlin Moran also commented on the social media buzz around Ms Mordaunt’s role, saying: “Penny Mordaunt’s sword is the “Pippa Middleton’s Bum” of the Coronation.”

Labour MP Chris Bryant tweeted: “The Penny is mightier than the sword.” Following the coronation, Ms Mordaunt said she was “honoured” to have been part of the event.

She said: “I’m very aware that our armed forces, police officers and others have been marching or standing for hours as part of the ceremony or to keep us all safe. In comparison, my job was rather easier. Huge and heartfelt thanks to all who made this so remarkable. I’m so proud of you all and the King and Queen today.”

Speaking to The Times’ Red Box Politics podcast ahead of the ceremony, she also disclosed she had been “doing some press-ups” in preparation for her sword-carrying role. Ms Mordaunt, who is also the Leader of the House of Commons, explained: “The Lord President of the Council is really the chairman of the King’s Privy Council.

“It used to be the executive for the King, and it still does a lot of business and it’s an important part of our constitution and the authority that we have in Parliament. On the day I am representing the King’s authority, and I am going to be doing a number of things.”

She added that she had been practising in rehearsals with weighted replicas and that her experience in the Navy had helped prepare her for standing for long periods of time without fainting.

She carried the 17th-century Sword of State in procession to the abbey. Later in the ceremony Ms Mordaunt exchanged the Sword of State for the Jewelled Sword of Offering and delivered it to the archbishop.

The second sword was briefly clipped to the King’s coronation sword belt and then after a proclamation by the archbishop, the King stepped forward and offered up the sword. It was then placed on the altar and redeemed with “redemption money” by Ms Mordaunt.

The sword was later drawn and she carried it in its “naked” form – without its scabbard – before the King for the rest of the service. The Jewelled Sword of Offering has a hilt encrusted with diamonds, rubies and emeralds and a scabbard decorated with jewelled roses, thistles and shamrocks.

Penny Mordaunt holds the Swords of State at the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in Westminster Abbey, London. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire