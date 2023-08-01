The turn of the month means thousands of new winners in the highly anticipated Premium Bonds draw from National Savings and Investments (NS&I). Some lucky winners could be set for a huge £1m windfall.

This year has been a tough one financially for millions in the UK meaning an unexpected windfall would come as a lifeline to those struggling amid the cost of living crisis. Those not lucky enough to scoop the top prize could still win anything ranging from £25 up to a life-changing £100,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As described on the Money Saving Expert website, NS&I Premium Bonds are a savings account you can put money into (and take out when you want), where the interest paid is decided by a monthly prize draw.

Bonds were introduced almost 70 years ago in 1956 by Harold Macmillan, who offered everyone an alternate way to save money. All the winnings in the NS&I draw are 100 per cent tax free.

Most Popular

When you purchase bonds through NS&I, you’ll automatically be entered into a monthly draw.

As inflation continues to soar, exacerbating the cost-of-living crisis, it could be the perfect time to hit the jackpot. Here’s all you need to know about the August 2023 premium bonds draw.

NS&I Premium Bonds August 2023 draw date and how to check if you are a winner

Those hoping to strike it rich in the upcoming NS&I Premium Bond draw will not have to wait long to see if they are one of the lucky winners, with the August draw set to take place on Wednesday (August 2).