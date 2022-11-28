Northampton locals have revealed their lucky digits – with number seven their favourite.

Researchers who polled 2,565 adults – including those residing in Northampton – found eight and 12 are the second and third most popular numerical figures for good fortune.

And perhaps surprisingly, 13, which is widely associated with bad luck is the seventh most popular digit for luck among locals.

Commissioned on behalf of 888 casino the study found 53 per cent of Northampton-based adults have a numerical figure they turn to for luck.

But rather than have a number as a result of any particular set of circumstances or events, 41 per cent chose their digit because they’ve ‘always’ felt drawn to it.

While 27 per cent selected their number because it related to their birthdate or birth month.

Northampton locals tend to rely on their lucky number when selecting lottery numbers (71 per cent) and when they need to make decision but simply can’t make up their mind (25 per cent).

While others turn to their digit of fortune when betting on horses (24 per cent), when betting on roulette wheels (24 per cent), and when coming up with passwords (24 per cent).

And if the study is anything to go by, the chosen number among those polled seems to do its job - 76 per cent said their lucky digit has given them good fortune.

When it comes to unlucky numbers, most locals don’t appear to want to go there.

Just 11 per cent have a digit they associate with misfortune – with 13 the most ‘popular’ unlucky digit, according to the research carried out though OnePoll.

Northampton's lucky numbers

7 8 12 4 6 9 13 15 22 24