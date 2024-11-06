In second place in Northants was Abington, Towcester was third, Brixworth was fourth and Brackley was fifth

Northampton is the happiest place to live in Northamptonshire, according to a new survey.

The popular town was the highest rated location in the county in a list of the 70 happiest places by online store Furniturebox.

In second place in Northants was Abington, Towcester was third, Brixworth was fourth and Brackley was fifth

Northampton - happiest place to live in Northamptonshire

Locations were ranked according to the beauty of the surroundings and green spaces, provision of good state schools and affordable housing, as well as access to quality pubs, restaurants, independent shops and cultural attractions.

Furniturebox polled 5,000 people, with panels in each big city and county including Northants.

Northampton boasts beautiful parks, lots of greenery, stunning buildings, a museum in the town centre and one in Abington park. There is a theatre and four different cinemas.

Northampton School for Boys is an Outstanding secondary school along with Wootton Park school. Outstanding primaries include Kings Heath Primary.

The Malt Shovel Tavern and The Optimist are excellent local pubs.

Furniturebox found that a good range of highly rated state primary and secondary schools was the key factor in boosting happiness. Many residents’ friendship groups came from people they met at the school gates while picking up their children.

A Furniturebox spokesperson said: “Northampton is the happiest place to live in Northamptonshire.

“All 70 places on the list would have been worthy winners and show why the UK is such a wonderful place to live, loved by visitors from all over the world.

“Most of the locations in the top 70 are not the most affluent in their localities and have access to some affordable housing. The survey shows that the happiest places are not defined by wealth but by the quality of life within them.”

Find out the full list of the UK’s 70 happiest places in Furniturebox’s guide.